SCSL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, down 39.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in December 2020 down 39.06% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 300% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 89.36% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

SCSL shares closed at 0.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)