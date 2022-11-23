SCSL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPA Capital Services Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in September 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 35% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
SCSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.
|SPA Capital Services Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.40
|2.05
|3.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.40
|2.05
|3.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.61
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.08
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|0.05
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.30
|1.19
|2.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.12
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.12
|0.15
|Interest
|0.08
|--
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.12
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.12
|0.06
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.08
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.08
|0.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.01
|0.08
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|12.66
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.26
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.26
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.26
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.26
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited