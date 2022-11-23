SCSL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in September 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 35% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

SCSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.