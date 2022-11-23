English
    SCSL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPA Capital Services Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in September 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 35% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    SCSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.

    SCSL shares closed at 0.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)

    SPA Capital Services Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.402.053.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.402.053.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.610.67
    Depreciation0.040.080.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--0.05--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.301.192.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.120.14
    Other Income0.03--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.120.15
    Interest0.08--0.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.120.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.120.06
    Tax--0.040.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.080.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.080.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.010.08-0.02
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----12.66
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.260.54
    Diluted EPS0.010.260.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.260.54
    Diluted EPS0.010.260.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
