SCSL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.60 crore, up 0.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.60 crore in March 2023 up 0.36% from Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 1350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 1500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

SCSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

SCSL shares closed at 0.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)