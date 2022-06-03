SCSL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, up 2.95% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPA Capital Services Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in March 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 94.44% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 104.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.
|SPA Capital Services Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.58
|4.27
|5.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.58
|4.27
|5.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.70
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.87
|3.33
|5.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.19
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.21
|-0.52
|Interest
|--
|0.12
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.09
|-0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.09
|-0.68
|Tax
|--
|0.03
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.06
|-0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.06
|-0.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.01
|0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|12.83
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.23
|-2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.23
|-2.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.23
|-2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.23
|-2.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited