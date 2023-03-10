English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SCSL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore, up 28.81% Y-o-Y

    March 10, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPA Capital Services Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore in December 2022 up 28.81% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 57.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    SCSL EPS has increased to Rs. 33.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

    SCSL shares closed at 0.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)

    SPA Capital Services Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.503.404.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.503.404.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.75----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.58--0.70
    Depreciation0.040.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.113.303.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.060.19
    Other Income0.050.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.090.21
    Interest0.040.080.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.010.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.010.09
    Tax0.01--0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.010.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.010.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.07--0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.090.010.07
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.000.010.23
    Diluted EPS33.000.010.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.000.010.23
    Diluted EPS33.000.010.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SCSL #SPA Capital Services Limited
    first published: Mar 10, 2023 09:00 am