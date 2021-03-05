SCSL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.55 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Sep'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.55 7.67 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.55 7.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 0.76 0.91 Depreciation 0.08 0.40 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 4.10 6.15 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 0.21 Other Income 0.41 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.23 Interest 0.16 0.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 0.10 Exceptional Items -- -0.08 P/L Before Tax -0.14 0.02 Tax 0.04 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 0.02 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.18 -0.02 Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.59 -0.09 Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.59 -0.09 Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited