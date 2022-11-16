Scoobee Day Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore, up 102.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore in September 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 6.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 1705.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2022 up 72.3% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

Scoobee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Scoobee Day shares closed at 114.45 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.52% returns over the last 6 months and -27.47% over the last 12 months.