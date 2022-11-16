English
    Scoobee Day Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore, up 102.17% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scoobee Day Garments (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore in September 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 6.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 1705.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2022 up 72.3% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

    Scoobee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

    Scoobee Day shares closed at 114.45 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.52% returns over the last 6 months and -27.47% over the last 12 months.

    Scoobee Day Garments (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6213.666.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6213.666.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.266.153.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.25-0.11-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.832.911.99
    Depreciation0.610.600.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.121.680.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.542.440.74
    Other Income0.390.380.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.942.810.98
    Interest0.920.940.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.021.870.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.021.870.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.021.870.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.021.870.06
    Equity Share Capital13.5013.5013.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.390.04
    Diluted EPS0.751.390.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.390.04
    Diluted EPS0.751.390.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Scoobee Day #Scoobee Day Garments (India)
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am