Scoobee Day Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore, down 3.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scoobee Day Garments (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore in March 2023 down 3.76% from Rs. 14.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 up 363.4% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2023 up 102.95% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.
Scoobee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2022.
|Scoobee Day shares closed at 105.50 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.46% returns over the last 6 months and -29.19% over the last 12 months.
|Scoobee Day Garments (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.98
|9.65
|14.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.98
|9.65
|14.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.25
|4.26
|8.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.72
|-0.69
|-2.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.46
|2.79
|3.13
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.62
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.82
|1.26
|2.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.14
|1.41
|1.98
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.34
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.90
|1.75
|2.08
|Interest
|0.73
|0.98
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.18
|0.77
|0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.18
|0.77
|0.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.18
|0.77
|0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.18
|0.77
|0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|13.50
|13.50
|13.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.09
|0.57
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|3.09
|0.57
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.09
|0.57
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|3.09
|0.57
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited