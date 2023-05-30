English
    Scoobee Day Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore, down 3.76% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scoobee Day Garments (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore in March 2023 down 3.76% from Rs. 14.53 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 up 363.4% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2023 up 102.95% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.
    Scoobee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2022.Scoobee Day shares closed at 105.50 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.46% returns over the last 6 months and -29.19% over the last 12 months.
    Scoobee Day Garments (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.989.6514.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.989.6514.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.254.268.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.72-0.69-2.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.462.793.13
    Depreciation0.600.620.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.821.262.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.141.411.98
    Other Income0.770.340.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.901.752.08
    Interest0.730.981.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.180.770.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.180.770.90
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.180.770.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.180.770.90
    Equity Share Capital13.5013.5013.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.090.570.67
    Diluted EPS3.090.570.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.090.570.67
    Diluted EPS3.090.570.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

