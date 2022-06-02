Scoobee Day Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 83.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2022 up 83.92% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 up 162% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 251.95% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

Scoobee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2021.

Scoobee Day shares closed at 154.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and 52.48% over the last 12 months.