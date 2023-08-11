Scoobee Day Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.33 crore, down 17.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.33 crore in June 2023 down 17.03% from Rs. 13.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 down 33.8% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2023 down 22.58% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022.

Scoobee Day EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2022.

Scoobee Day shares closed at 118.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.70% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.