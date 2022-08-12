Scoobee Day Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore, up 44.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore in June 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 up 43.62% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022 up 25.37% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.

Scoobee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2021.

Scoobee Day shares closed at 131.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.19% returns over the last 6 months and -33.52% over the last 12 months.