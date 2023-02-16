Scoobee Day Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore in December 2022 down 18.08% from Rs. 11.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 39.13% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.