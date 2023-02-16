Scoobee Day Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore in December 2022 down 18.08% from Rs. 11.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 39.13% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

Scoobee Day EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2021.

Scoobee Day shares closed at 84.70 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.09% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.