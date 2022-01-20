Scoobee Day Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.78 crore, up 77.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.78 crore in December 2021 up 77.02% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 up 195.13% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021 up 1286.96% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

Scoobee Day EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2020.

Scoobee Day shares closed at 165.05 on January 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.37% returns over the last 6 months and 60.55% over the last 12 months.