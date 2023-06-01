Scintilla Comme Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 17.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 17.45% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 3.11% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 3.66 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -61.31% over the last 12 months.