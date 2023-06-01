English
    Scintilla Comme Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 17.45% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scintilla Commercial & Credit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 17.45% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 3.11% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Scintilla Comme shares closed at 3.66 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -61.31% over the last 12 months.

    Scintilla Commercial & Credit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.130.14
    Other Operating Income0.04--0.08
    Total Income From Operations0.180.130.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.01--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.010.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.09-0.10
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.09-0.10
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.07-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.07-0.11
    Tax-0.030.02-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.06-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.06-0.08
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.06-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.080.06-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.06-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.080.06-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
