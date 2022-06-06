Scintilla Comme Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 55.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 55.15% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 41.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 9.92 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)