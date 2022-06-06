 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Scintilla Comme Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 55.15% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scintilla Commercial & Credit are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 55.15% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 41.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 9.92 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)

Scintilla Commercial & Credit
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.13 0.14
Other Operating Income 0.08 -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.13 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.03 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.08 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.02 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.00 -0.18
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.00 -0.18
Interest 0.02 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.01 -0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.01 -0.18
Tax -0.03 0.01 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 -0.02 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 -0.02 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.02 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.02 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.02 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.02 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Scintilla Comme #Scintilla Commercial &amp; Credit
Jun 6, 2022 09:33 am
