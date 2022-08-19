Scintilla Comme Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 18.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 18.37% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 89.83% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Scintilla Comme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 4.75 on August 18, 2022 (BSE)