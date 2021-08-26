Scintilla Comme Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2021 down 2.6% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 171.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Scintilla Comme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 8.34 on February 01, 2021 (BSE)