Scintilla Comme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 4.67% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 331.58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.