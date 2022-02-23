Scintilla Comme Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 6.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 6.75% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 131.07% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 8.34 on February 01, 2021 (BSE)