Scintilla Comme Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 16.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Scintilla Commercial & Credit are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 16.54% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 46.9% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Scintilla Comme shares closed at 3.66 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -61.31% over the last 12 months.
|Scintilla Commercial & Credit
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.13
|0.21
|Other Operating Income
|0.04
|--
|0.01
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.13
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.06
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.01
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.01
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.09
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.09
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.07
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|0.07
|-0.08
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.06
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.06
|-0.06
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|--
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|0.06
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
