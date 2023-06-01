Scintilla Comme Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 16.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 16.54% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 46.9% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 3.66 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -61.31% over the last 12 months.