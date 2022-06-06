Scintilla Comme Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 53.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Scintilla Commercial & Credit are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 53.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 50.87% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Scintilla Comme shares closed at 9.92 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Scintilla Commercial & Credit
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.13
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|--
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.13
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.03
|0.11
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.08
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.02
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.00
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.06
|--
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.17
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited