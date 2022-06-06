 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Scintilla Comme Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 53.46% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Scintilla Commercial & Credit are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 53.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 50.87% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 9.92 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)

Scintilla Commercial & Credit
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.21 0.13 0.12
Other Operating Income 0.01 -- 0.02
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.13 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.03 0.11
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.08 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.02 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 0.00 -0.33
Other Income 0.06 -- 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.00 -0.17
Interest 0.02 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 -0.01 -0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 -0.01 -0.17
Tax -0.02 0.01 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.02 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.02 -0.14
Minority Interest -0.01 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.07 -0.02 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.02 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.02 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.02 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.02 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Scintilla Comme #Scintilla Commercial &amp; Credit
first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:22 am
