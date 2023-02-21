 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Scintilla Comme Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Scintilla Commercial & Credit are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 4.67% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 331.58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Scintilla Commercial & Credit
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.13 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.13 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.01 0.08
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.07 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.07 0.00
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.06 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 0.06 -0.01
Tax 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 0.04 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 0.04 -0.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.06 0.04 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.04 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.06 0.04 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.04 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.06 0.04 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited