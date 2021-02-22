Scintilla Comme Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 29.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 29.3% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 219.69% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 242.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Scintilla Comme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 8.34 on February 01, 2021 (BSE)