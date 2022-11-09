 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schneider Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.81 crore, up 39.49% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 420.81 crore in September 2022 up 39.49% from Rs. 301.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2022 up 199.95% from Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.91 crore in September 2022 up 233.01% from Rs. 7.18 crore in September 2021.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 168.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 43.42% over the last 12 months.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 420.81 371.48 301.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 420.81 371.48 301.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 303.78 259.15 291.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.13 9.77 8.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.79 -23.14 -92.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.18 56.45 58.75
Depreciation 3.99 4.85 4.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.66 40.33 31.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.87 24.07 -0.46
Other Income 5.05 0.50 3.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.92 24.57 3.00
Interest 14.46 10.68 11.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.47 13.89 -8.74
Exceptional Items 3.27 12.63 --
P/L Before Tax 8.74 26.53 -8.74
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.74 26.53 -8.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.74 26.53 -8.74
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 1.11 -0.37
Diluted EPS 0.37 1.11 -0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 1.11 -0.37
Diluted EPS 0.37 1.11 -0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:37 am
