Schneider Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.81 crore, up 39.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.81 crore in September 2022 up 39.49% from Rs. 301.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2022 up 199.95% from Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.91 crore in September 2022 up 233.01% from Rs. 7.18 crore in September 2021.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 168.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 43.42% over the last 12 months.