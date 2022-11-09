English
    Schneider Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.81 crore, up 39.49% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 420.81 crore in September 2022 up 39.49% from Rs. 301.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2022 up 199.95% from Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.91 crore in September 2022 up 233.01% from Rs. 7.18 crore in September 2021.

    Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

    Schneider Infra shares closed at 168.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 43.42% over the last 12 months.

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations420.81371.48301.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations420.81371.48301.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials303.78259.15291.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.139.778.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.79-23.14-92.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.1856.4558.75
    Depreciation3.994.854.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.6640.3331.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8724.07-0.46
    Other Income5.050.503.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9224.573.00
    Interest14.4610.6811.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.4713.89-8.74
    Exceptional Items3.2712.63--
    P/L Before Tax8.7426.53-8.74
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.7426.53-8.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.7426.53-8.74
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.371.11-0.37
    Diluted EPS0.371.11-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.371.11-0.37
    Diluted EPS0.371.11-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
