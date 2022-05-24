Schneider Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.02 crore, up 37.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.02 crore in March 2022 up 37.56% from Rs. 247.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 100.62% from Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.04 crore in March 2022 up 224.27% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2021.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 111.00 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)