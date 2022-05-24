 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schneider Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.02 crore, up 37.56% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 340.02 crore in March 2022 up 37.56% from Rs. 247.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 100.62% from Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.04 crore in March 2022 up 224.27% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2021.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 111.00 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 340.02 600.46 247.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 340.02 600.46 247.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 222.47 312.46 172.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.78 9.51 1.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.64 110.25 -3.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.81 50.59 48.10
Depreciation 4.34 4.49 5.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.37 50.36 33.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.62 62.81 -10.27
Other Income 3.08 1.98 11.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.70 64.78 0.78
Interest 13.03 12.41 11.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.67 52.38 -10.56
Exceptional Items -2.60 -- -0.70
P/L Before Tax 0.07 52.38 -11.25
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 52.38 -11.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 52.38 -11.25
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 2.19 -0.47
Diluted EPS -- 2.19 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 2.19 -0.47
Diluted EPS -- 2.19 -0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:33 am
