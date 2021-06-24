MARKET NEWS

Schneider Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.18 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.18 crore in March 2021 up 7.66% from Rs. 229.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2021 up 56.3% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2021 up 155.68% from Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2020.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 129.45 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.67% returns over the last 6 months and 55.50% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations247.18472.31229.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations247.18472.31229.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials172.43316.67144.37
Purchase of Traded Goods1.524.500.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.578.0116.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.1046.0147.93
Depreciation5.405.005.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.5648.7833.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.2743.34-18.34
Other Income11.051.851.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.7845.19-16.43
Interest11.3411.8510.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.5633.34-27.10
Exceptional Items-0.70--1.35
P/L Before Tax-11.2533.34-25.75
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.2533.34-25.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.2533.34-25.75
Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.471.39-1.08
Diluted EPS-0.471.39-1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.471.39-1.08
Diluted EPS-0.471.39-1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:00 pm

