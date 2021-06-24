Schneider Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.18 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 247.18 crore in March 2021 up 7.66% from Rs. 229.59 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2021 up 56.3% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2021 up 155.68% from Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2020.
Schneider Infra shares closed at 129.45 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.67% returns over the last 6 months and 55.50% over the last 12 months.
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|247.18
|472.31
|229.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|247.18
|472.31
|229.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.43
|316.67
|144.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.52
|4.50
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.57
|8.01
|16.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.10
|46.01
|47.93
|Depreciation
|5.40
|5.00
|5.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.56
|48.78
|33.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.27
|43.34
|-18.34
|Other Income
|11.05
|1.85
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|45.19
|-16.43
|Interest
|11.34
|11.85
|10.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.56
|33.34
|-27.10
|Exceptional Items
|-0.70
|--
|1.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.25
|33.34
|-25.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.25
|33.34
|-25.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.25
|33.34
|-25.75
|Equity Share Capital
|47.82
|47.82
|47.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|1.39
|-1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|1.39
|-1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|1.39
|-1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|1.39
|-1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
