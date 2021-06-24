Schneider Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.18 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.18 crore in March 2021 up 7.66% from Rs. 229.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2021 up 56.3% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2021 up 155.68% from Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2020.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 129.45 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.67% returns over the last 6 months and 55.50% over the last 12 months.