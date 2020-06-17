Schneider Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 229.59 crore, down 19.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.59 crore in March 2020 down 19.23% from Rs. 284.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2020 down 1868.48% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2020 down 159.14% from Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2019.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 89.25 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 42.46% returns over the last 6 months and -3.62% over the last 12 months.