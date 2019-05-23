Schneider Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 284.25 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.25 crore in March 2019 down 0.27% from Rs. 285.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2019 up 106.34% from Rs. 22.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2019 up 527.56% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2018.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2018.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 102.40 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months and -2.62% over the last 12 months.