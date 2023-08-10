Schneider Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore, up 33.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore in June 2023 up 33.32% from Rs. 371.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.92 crore in June 2023 up 31.65% from Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.78 crore in June 2023 up 76% from Rs. 29.42 crore in June 2022.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 287.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.33% returns over the last 6 months and 145.43% over the last 12 months.