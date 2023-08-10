English
    Schneider Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore, up 33.32% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore in June 2023 up 33.32% from Rs. 371.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.92 crore in June 2023 up 31.65% from Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.78 crore in June 2023 up 76% from Rs. 29.42 crore in June 2022.

    Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

    Schneider Infra shares closed at 287.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.33% returns over the last 6 months and 145.43% over the last 12 months.

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations495.25410.51371.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations495.25410.51371.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials273.93280.46259.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.6821.579.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.02-41.81-23.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.3558.5756.45
    Depreciation5.095.124.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.8130.7640.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3755.8524.07
    Other Income2.323.940.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.6959.7924.57
    Interest11.7714.3410.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.9245.4413.89
    Exceptional Items---0.6012.63
    P/L Before Tax34.9244.8426.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.9244.8426.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.9244.8426.53
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.881.11
    Diluted EPS1.461.881.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.881.11
    Diluted EPS1.461.881.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

