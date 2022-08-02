 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schneider Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.48 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 371.48 crore in June 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 288.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2022 up 264.94% from Rs. 16.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.42 crore in June 2022 up 5757.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2021.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 115.05 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 371.48 340.02 288.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 371.48 340.02 288.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 259.15 222.47 206.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.77 10.78 4.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.14 10.64 -12.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.45 50.81 50.22
Depreciation 4.85 4.34 4.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.33 28.37 41.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.07 12.62 -6.15
Other Income 0.50 3.08 1.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.57 15.70 -4.77
Interest 10.68 13.03 11.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.89 2.67 -16.08
Exceptional Items 12.63 -2.60 --
P/L Before Tax 26.53 0.07 -16.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.53 0.07 -16.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.53 0.07 -16.08
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.11 0.00 -0.67
Diluted EPS 1.11 -- -0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.11 0.00 -0.67
Diluted EPS 1.11 -- -0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
