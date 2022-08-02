Schneider Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.48 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.48 crore in June 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 288.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2022 up 264.94% from Rs. 16.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.42 crore in June 2022 up 5757.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2021.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 115.05 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)