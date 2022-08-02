English
    Schneider Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.48 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 371.48 crore in June 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 288.18 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2022 up 264.94% from Rs. 16.08 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.42 crore in June 2022 up 5757.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

    Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2021.

    Close

    Schneider Infra shares closed at 115.05 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations371.48340.02288.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations371.48340.02288.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials259.15222.47206.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.7710.784.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.1410.64-12.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.4550.8150.22
    Depreciation4.854.344.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.3328.3741.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0712.62-6.15
    Other Income0.503.081.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5715.70-4.77
    Interest10.6813.0311.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.892.67-16.08
    Exceptional Items12.63-2.60--
    P/L Before Tax26.530.07-16.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.530.07-16.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.530.07-16.08
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.110.00-0.67
    Diluted EPS1.11---0.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.110.00-0.67
    Diluted EPS1.11---0.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
