Schneider Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 357.52 crore, up 4.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.52 crore in June 2019 up 4.14% from Rs. 343.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2019 down 229.71% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2019 down 73.09% from Rs. 26.98 crore in June 2018.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 75.85 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -22.48% over the last 12 months.