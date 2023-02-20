 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schneider Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.38 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 574.38 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 600.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.52 crore in December 2022 down 16.92% from Rs. 52.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2022 down 10.99% from Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2021.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 574.38 420.81 600.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 574.38 420.81 600.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 375.56 303.78 312.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.83 10.13 9.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.06 -18.79 110.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.68 63.18 50.59
Depreciation 4.58 3.99 4.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.31 43.66 50.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.38 14.87 62.81
Other Income 2.70 5.05 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.08 19.92 64.78
Interest 13.57 14.46 12.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.52 5.47 52.38
Exceptional Items -- 3.27 --
P/L Before Tax 43.52 8.74 52.38
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.52 8.74 52.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.52 8.74 52.38
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 0.37 2.19
Diluted EPS 1.82 0.37 2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 0.37 2.19
Diluted EPS 1.82 0.37 2.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited