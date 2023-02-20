Schneider Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.38 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.38 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 600.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.52 crore in December 2022 down 16.92% from Rs. 52.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2022 down 10.99% from Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2021.