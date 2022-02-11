MARKET NEWS

    Schneider Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 600.46 crore, up 27.13% Y-o-Y

    February 11, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 600.46 crore in December 2021 up 27.13% from Rs. 472.31 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.38 crore in December 2021 up 57.11% from Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2021 up 38.02% from Rs. 50.19 crore in December 2020.

    Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.39 in December 2020.

    Schneider Infra shares closed at 107.20 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations600.46301.67472.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations600.46301.67472.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials312.46291.10316.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.518.634.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks110.25-92.358.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.5958.7546.01
    Depreciation4.494.195.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.3631.8248.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.81-0.4643.34
    Other Income1.983.471.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.783.0045.19
    Interest12.4111.7511.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.38-8.7433.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.38-8.7433.34
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.38-8.7433.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.38-8.7433.34
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.19-0.371.39
    Diluted EPS2.19-0.371.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.19-0.371.39
    Diluted EPS2.19-0.371.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Schneider Electric Infrastructure #Schneider Infra
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 01:33 pm
