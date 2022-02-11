Schneider Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 600.46 crore, up 27.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 600.46 crore in December 2021 up 27.13% from Rs. 472.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.38 crore in December 2021 up 57.11% from Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2021 up 38.02% from Rs. 50.19 crore in December 2020.

Schneider Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.39 in December 2020.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 107.20 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.