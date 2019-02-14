Schneider Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 437.35 crore, down 7.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.35 crore in December 2018 down 7.04% from Rs. 470.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2018 up 13.76% from Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.66 crore in December 2018 up 192.56% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2017.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 87.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.97% returns over the last 6 months and -20.88% over the last 12 months.