Schneider Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 437.35 crore, down 7.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 437.35 crore in December 2018 down 7.04% from Rs. 470.46 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2018 up 13.76% from Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.66 crore in December 2018 up 192.56% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2017.
Schneider Infra shares closed at 87.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.97% returns over the last 6 months and -20.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|437.35
|319.15
|470.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|437.35
|319.15
|470.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|284.94
|232.15
|326.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.55
|1.82
|2.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.05
|1.36
|15.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.44
|50.57
|46.19
|Depreciation
|6.16
|6.69
|7.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.25
|38.78
|77.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.96
|-12.22
|-5.47
|Other Income
|5.54
|2.93
|8.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.50
|-9.29
|3.20
|Interest
|11.41
|10.96
|10.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.09
|-20.25
|-7.30
|Exceptional Items
|-19.39
|-6.94
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.30
|-27.19
|-7.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.30
|-27.19
|-7.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.30
|-27.19
|-7.30
|Equity Share Capital
|47.82
|47.82
|47.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-1.14
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-1.14
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-1.14
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-1.14
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited