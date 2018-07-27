Schneider Electric Q1 profit at Rs 8 crore

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd today reported a profit of Rs 7.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company had posted a loss of Rs 23.4 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to BSE.

Total income of the company during the June quarter increased to Rs 348.1 crore from Rs 309.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company manufactures and designs products and systems for electricity distribution.