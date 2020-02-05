Schneider Electric Infrastructure posts Rs 30cr net profit in December quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Wednesday posted a Rs 30.02 crore net profit in the December 2019 quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a statement.

Its total income rose to Rs 487.85 crore, compared with Rs 445.06 crore a year ago.

During the April-December 2019 period, the company reported a net loss of Rs 3.82 crore as against Rs 25.82 crore in the year-ago period. The company suffered a loss of Rs 24.36 crore in 2018-19.

The company's business operations fall within a single primary business segment viz. product and systems for electricity distribution.