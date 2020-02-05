App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Schneider Electric Infrastructure posts Rs 30cr net profit in December quarter

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Wednesday posted a Rs 30.02 crore net profit in the December 2019 quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a statement.

Its total income rose to Rs 487.85 crore, compared with Rs 445.06 crore a year ago.

Close

During the April-December 2019 period, the company reported a net loss of Rs 3.82 crore as against Rs 25.82 crore in the year-ago period. The company suffered a loss of Rs 24.36 crore in 2018-19.

related news

The company's business operations fall within a single primary business segment viz. product and systems for electricity distribution.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Business #Results #Schneider Electric Infrastructure

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.