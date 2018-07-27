App
Business Earnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Schaeffler India Q2 net up 14%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 53.9 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. The company follows January-December as its fiscal year.

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India reported nearly 14 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 61.2 crore in three months ended June 30.

Total income for the quarter increased to Rs 543.70 crore from Rs 511.14 crore, an increase of 14.5 per cent, in the corresponding quarter of 2017.

"We continue to witness all round growth in the second quarter of 2018 and have seen a double digit growth in line with our expectations. Buoyed by solid market performances in the infrastructure, railways, construction equipment, commercial vehicles and tractors, our automotive and industrial businesses delivered good performances," said Dharmesh Arora, managing director,Schaeffler India.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:28 am

