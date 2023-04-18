Schaeffler India Q1 profit rises 6% to Rs 219.4 crore, but operating margin contracts

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India on April 18 has recorded 5.9 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 219.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, driven by other income but lower operating margin limited profitability.

Net profit margin, however, declined 26 bps on-year to 12.95 percent for the quarter.

Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 1,694 crore grew by 8 percent, the company said in its filing to exchanges. The YoY growth was aided by its automotive business.

The company follows January-December as its financial year.

