Schaeffler India Q1 profit rises 6% to Rs 219.4 crore, but operating margin contracts

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

The operating profit margin dropped to 18.58 percent for the said quarter, down by 109 bps compared to 19.67 percent in corresponding period last fiscal, impacted by higher input cost.

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India on April 18 has recorded 5.9 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 219.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, driven by other income but lower operating margin limited profitability.

Net profit margin, however, declined 26 bps on-year to 12.95 percent for the quarter.

Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 1,694 crore grew by 8 percent, the company said in its filing to exchanges. The YoY growth was aided by its automotive business.

The company follows January-December as its financial year.