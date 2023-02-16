 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schaeffler India net profit grows 21% in October-December 2022

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:19 PM IST

The revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,794.70 crore, up 17.8 per cent from Rs 1,523.22 crore in the same quarter of 2021.

Industrial and automotive parts maker Schaeffler India on Thursday announced a 21 percent growth in net profit at Rs 231 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 190.64 crore in the same quarter of the preceding calender year, according to a regulatory filing.

Schaeffler India follows the calendar year (January-December period) for financial reporting.

