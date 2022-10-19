Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,756.43 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,756.43 crore in September 2022 up 18.07% from Rs. 1,487.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.36 crore in September 2022 up 26.08% from Rs. 170.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.13 crore in September 2022 up 22.09% from Rs. 280.23 crore in September 2021.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 54.60 in September 2021.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 3,192.15 on October 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.75% returns over the last 6 months and 100.59% over the last 12 months.