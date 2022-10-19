English
    Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,756.43 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

    October 19, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,756.43 crore in September 2022 up 18.07% from Rs. 1,487.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.36 crore in September 2022 up 26.08% from Rs. 170.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.13 crore in September 2022 up 22.09% from Rs. 280.23 crore in September 2021.

    Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 54.60 in September 2021.

    Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 3,192.15 on October 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.75% returns over the last 6 months and 100.59% over the last 12 months.

    Schaeffler India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,756.431,748.831,487.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,756.431,748.831,487.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials751.59718.74612.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods420.12389.03397.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.01-8.58-80.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost109.13108.9499.71
    Depreciation51.7151.2749.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses221.63218.97192.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax267.26270.46214.87
    Other Income23.1616.2015.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.42286.66230.62
    Interest0.850.930.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax289.57285.73229.63
    Exceptional Items--14.98--
    P/L Before Tax289.57300.71229.63
    Tax74.2174.9658.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities215.36225.75170.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period215.36225.75170.81
    Equity Share Capital31.2631.2631.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8014.4054.60
    Diluted EPS13.8014.4054.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8014.4054.60
    Diluted EPS13.8014.4054.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:44 pm
