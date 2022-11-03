 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,756.43 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,756.43 crore in September 2022 up 18.07% from Rs. 1,487.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.36 crore in September 2022 up 26.08% from Rs. 170.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.13 crore in September 2022 up 22.09% from Rs. 280.23 crore in September 2021.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 54.60 in September 2021.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 2,839.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.86% returns over the last 6 months and 84.34% over the last 12 months.

Schaeffler India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,756.43 1,748.83 1,487.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,756.43 1,748.83 1,487.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 751.59 718.74 612.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 420.12 389.03 397.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.01 -8.58 -80.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 109.13 108.94 99.71
Depreciation 51.71 51.27 49.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 221.63 218.97 192.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 267.26 270.46 214.87
Other Income 23.16 16.20 15.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 290.42 286.66 230.62
Interest 0.85 0.93 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 289.57 285.73 229.63
Exceptional Items -- 14.98 --
P/L Before Tax 289.57 300.71 229.63
Tax 74.21 74.96 58.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 215.36 225.75 170.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 215.36 225.75 170.81
Equity Share Capital 31.26 31.26 31.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.80 14.40 54.60
Diluted EPS 13.80 14.40 54.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.80 14.40 54.60
Diluted EPS 13.80 14.40 54.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
