Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,487.58 crore, up 32.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,487.58 crore in September 2021 up 32.74% from Rs. 1,120.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.81 crore in September 2021 up 50.53% from Rs. 113.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.23 crore in September 2021 up 38.58% from Rs. 202.22 crore in September 2020.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 54.60 in September 2021 from Rs. 36.30 in September 2020.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 7,413.85 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.85% returns over the last 6 months and 92.71% over the last 12 months.