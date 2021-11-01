MARKET NEWS

Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,487.58 crore, up 32.74% Y-o-Y

November 01, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,487.58 crore in September 2021 up 32.74% from Rs. 1,120.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.81 crore in September 2021 up 50.53% from Rs. 113.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.23 crore in September 2021 up 38.58% from Rs. 202.22 crore in September 2020.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 54.60 in September 2021 from Rs. 36.30 in September 2020.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 7,413.85 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.85% returns over the last 6 months and 92.71% over the last 12 months.

Schaeffler India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,487.581,232.891,120.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,487.581,232.891,120.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials612.74543.57405.79
Purchase of Traded Goods397.93362.72182.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-80.25-147.92119.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost99.7198.2182.35
Depreciation49.6148.4648.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses192.97169.25141.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.87158.60141.03
Other Income15.7512.9612.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.62171.56153.65
Interest0.990.900.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax229.63170.66152.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax229.63170.66152.74
Tax58.8242.5339.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.81128.13113.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.81128.13113.47
Equity Share Capital31.2631.2631.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS54.6041.0036.30
Diluted EPS54.6041.0036.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS54.6041.0036.30
Diluted EPS54.6041.0036.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2021 10:00 am

