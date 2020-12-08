PlusFinancial Times
Financial Times
Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,120.65 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Dec 8, 2020 / 10:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schaeffler India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,120.65 crore in September 2020 up 8.26% from Rs. 1,035.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.47 crore in September 2020 up 20.16% from Rs. 94.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.22 crore in September 2020 up 29.83% from Rs. 155.76 crore in September 2019.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 36.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 30.20 in September 2019.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 4,236.25 on December 07, 2020 (NSE)

Schaeffler India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,120.65438.881,035.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,120.65438.881,035.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials405.7993.90396.07
Purchase of Traded Goods182.31142.98231.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks119.0538.1725.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost82.3583.5789.14
Depreciation48.5749.9039.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses141.55100.07150.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.03-69.71102.86
Other Income12.6214.0012.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.65-55.71115.79
Interest0.910.920.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax152.74-56.63115.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax152.74-56.63115.36
Tax39.27-14.1620.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.47-42.4794.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.47-42.4794.43
Equity Share Capital31.2631.2631.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS36.30-13.6030.20
Diluted EPS36.30-13.6030.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS36.30-13.6030.20
Diluted EPS36.30-13.6030.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Schaeffler Ind #Schaeffler India
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:00 pm

