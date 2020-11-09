Schaeffler Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,120.65 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,120.65 crore in September 2020 up 8.26% from Rs. 1,035.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.47 crore in September 2020 up 20.16% from Rs. 94.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.22 crore in September 2020 up 29.83% from Rs. 155.76 crore in September 2019.

Schaeffler Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 36.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 30.20 in September 2019.

Schaeffler Ind shares closed at 3,772.00 on November 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -9.33% over the last 12 months.